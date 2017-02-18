DeHaan's way for wellness

Dane DeHaan in A Cure For Wellness, which is showing here.

Dane DeHaan, one of Hollywood's most exciting rising stars, delves into darker territory with his latest film, A Cure For Wellness.

In the terrifying psychological thriller from visionary director Gore Verbinski, which is currently showing here, the 31-year-old US actor plays Lockhart, a Wall Street stockbroker who is sent by his firm to retrieve the company's chief executive officer from a remote Alpine medical spa, where he is supposedly recuperating from a mysterious illness.

Lockhart uncovers dark secrets and is eventually diagnosed by the retreat's sinister doctor (Jason Isaacs) with the same strange malady as the other patients and has to undergo a course of treatment that makes him sicker.

DeHaan has made a formidable impression with film, television and theatre audiences from the early stages of his career. But it was in his breakout role in 2012 film Chronicle that put him on the map.

He followed up with films Devil's Knot, Lawless, The Place Beyond The Pines, Kill Your Darlings, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Life.

This summer, DeHaan will be the leading man in Luc Besson's Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

He is also currently the face of Prada, marking his fourth campaign for the fashion brand.

What attracted you to A Cure For Wellness?

I was excited about the prospect of working with Gore Verbinski.

It was exciting because he was approaching the film in such an ambitious way, in that he wanted to make a psychological thriller harking back to films such as The Shining and Rosemary's Baby, when this genre used to be really excellent.

Also, Lockhart is a complicated character who is in every frame of the movie. In many ways, the movie rides on my performance to drive it forward. So I knew that it would be a huge challenge.

I have never made a movie in this genre either, so that was exciting too.

What were the challenges facing Lockhart?

There are a lot of eels involved, there is a sensory deprivation chamber and there is some pretty intense dental work.

I truly get tortured throughout the movie.

What scares you in real life?

Roller coasters. Every time I ride (one), I become convinced I am going to die.

Do you strive to achieve a work-life balance?

I am not just an actor. I am also a human being and a husband, and of course things such as balance are important to me.

I love acting, it is what I enjoy doing, and I am so thankful I get to do the work I do, but I also do not want to get sucked into the whole madness of the business.

I do not want Hollywood to make an impression on me; I want to make an impression on Hollywood.

I am not saying balance is always easy to achieve, but it is really about having priorities. Sometimes I have to go to work, and then sometimes it is time to stay home.

I went from A Cure For Wellness straight on to doing Valerian, and I had worked immediately before that too, so I was pretty much working for a year and a half straight.

Now, I am taking the time to be at home, to be with my wife and to start a family, and that is important too.

Can you say anything about Valerian?

Valerian was the most fun I have ever had making a movie, and I hope it will be the most fun people have ever had watching one.

It is the film Luc wanted to make his whole life. His passion was infectious, and it was definitely evident in the short bits of the film I have seen.

It is the kind of franchise film I think the world needs now.

Since Luc is directing it and also owns the studio that made it, I think it is going to have a unique style and perspective to it.