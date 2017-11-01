Movies

Descendants of the Sun stars tie the knot
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi (middle) was a guest at Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s wedding. PHOTO: WEIBO/ZHANG ZIYI
South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong Ki, 32, who played the leads in the military romance Descendants Of The Sun, were married in a star-studded outdoor ceremony in Seoul yesterday.

The drama that took Asia by storm last year tells the story of an army captain sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, Uruk, where he meets and falls in love with a surgeon.

It enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia, garnering billions of views on Chinese video-streaming sites.

The show also spawned a mini-industry, with Chinese fans snapping up cosmetics, clothes and fashion accessories favoured by the series' stars.

The closed-door event featured many celebrities of the South Korean television industry as well as Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. - AFP

 
World

