Descendants Of The Sun stars tie the knot
South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong Ki, 32, who played the leads in the military romance Descendants Of The Sun, were married in a star-studded outdoor ceremony in Seoul yesterday.
The drama that took Asia by storm last year tells the story of an army captain sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, Uruk, where he meets and falls in love with a surgeon.
It enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia, garnering billions of views on Chinese video-streaming sites.
The show also spawned a mini-industry, with Chinese fans snapping up cosmetics, clothes and fashion accessories favoured by the series' stars.
The closed-door event featured many celebrities of the South Korean television industry as well as Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. - AFP