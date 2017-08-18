Detroit director: Trump might be enlightened by her movie

Film director Kathryn Bigelow said she hoped US President Donald Trump would watch her new film Detroit, as it might help enlighten him at a time when racial tensions roil the nation.

The movie opened in the US this month, and is an unflinching look at the 1967 riots in the city, when tensions between black residents and a predominantly white police force erupted.

"The film is a kind of indictment against the pervasiveness of racism. And obviously we see that pervasiveness occurring yet again a few days ago in Charlottesville," Bigelow told reporters in London at the movie's British premiere.

Mr Trump inflamed tensions after a deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend by blaming both left- and right-wing extremists for violence, reigniting a firestorm over US race relations.

Bigelow said she "would encourage him to see the movie only in the hope that it might humanise, perhaps something that is unimaginable for him".