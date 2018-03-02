DiCaprio and Pitt team up for new Tarantino movie

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are teaming up for Quentin Tarantino's next project, a movie set in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders.

Sony Pictures said on Wednesday that the movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series and Pitt as his long-time stunt double. It is the first time the two actors will be starring in a feature film together.

"Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise any more. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.

Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. Manson died in November last year at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence. The movie is to be released on Aug 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.