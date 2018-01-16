DiCaprio to star in Tarantino's new movie

Leonardo DiCaprio will star in a movie set around the Charles Manson murders, but he will not play the role of the American cult leader.

DiCaprio will instead take the part of an aging, out-of-work actor in the as-yet untitled movie being produced and directed by Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, Variety and Deadline.com said.

Details have not been released but Tarantino said in November that it was not a biographical movie but a story set during the summer of 1969, when a string of gruesome killings in Southern California were carried out by Manson's followers.

Manson, one of 20th century's most notorious criminals, died in November at the age of 83. He had been serving a life sentence for ordering the murders of nine people including actress Sharon Tate.