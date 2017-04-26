Different side of Heath Ledger seen in self-shot videos

Nine years after his death at age 28, audiences are seeing a different side of Australian actor Heath Ledger through the lens of his own camera.

The documentary film I Am Heath Ledger uses thousands of hours of video shot by him, as well as his art work, music videos and interviews with family and closest friends, painting a celebratory portrait of the young star who took Hollywood by storm in movies such as Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight.

It also seeks to counteract the lingering perception that Ledger was severely depressed when he accidentally overdosed on medication.

"He was super happy and he was loving life. He struggled with some demons, but he was not one to go anywhere but forward," Ledger's Hollywood agent Steve Alexander says in the film, which was launched at the Tribeca Film Festival this week.