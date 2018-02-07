Director Xavier Dolan cuts actress Jessica Chastain from upcoming film

Canadian director and Cannes Film Festival darling Xavier Dolan announced he had cut US actress Jessica Chastain's character from upcoming drama The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan.

In Instagram posts shared on Sunday, he said he had to rework the first cut of the film, which lasted over four hours.

"What you need to hear from me is that Jessica Chastain's character, after what was a long period of reflection, had to be cut from the film," he said, adding the decision was "editorial" and not reflective of her performance.

Dolan said Chastain's "villain" character "did not feel like it belonged".

He said he was disappointed but added he is "beyond happy" with the film and "eager" to share it with fans. He did not give a release date.

The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan, about an actor's reflections on correspondence he shared with an American TV star as a child, is Dolan's first English-language film.