Disney faces dilemma over future of Leia character

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES: Carrie Fisher's unexpected death on Tuesday did not just leave Star Wars fans heartbroken.

It thrust movie studio Walt Disney into a dilemma over the fate of her iconic character, Princess Leia, as it moves forward with the film franchise.

Fisher, 60, enjoyed a new round of fame when Princess Leia, Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker were reunited on screen for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made more than US$2 billion (S$2.9b) globally.

The actress had finished filming for the 2017 release of Star Wars: Episode VIII, Disney said. Its plot details remain a closely guarded secret.

Fisher was also expected to play a key role in the ninth instalment of the sci-fi saga, due for release in 2019.

A Disney spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Leia would appear in films beyond Episode VIII.

Star Wars fans were already speculating on how the battle between good and evil could continue without Fisher playing Leia, a fearless Rebel Alliance fighter who had become a general in The Force Awakens.

Leia appears briefly at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as a digital recreation of the young princess.

The late British actor Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, was brought back to life as Death Star commander Grand Moff Tarkin for Rogue One using computer-generated imagery.

Under a 1985 California law, film-makers must get permission from the estate of a celebrity to use his or her image for up to 70 years after death.

Other possibilities include redrafting the plot of Episode IX, re-shooting scenes from Episode VIII, or casting another look-alike actress. On entertainment website Heavy.com, some fans suggested that singer Stevie Nicks could stand in for Fisher in future movies.

Others said she should be given a glorious screen death.

"I swear they better find a way to write Princess Leia out of the movies, cause if they try and recast there will be hell to pay," a fan identified as Kaitlin tweeted.