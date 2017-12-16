Movies

Documentary maker admits to sexual misconduct

Super Size Me film-maker Morgan Spurlock confesses to sexual misdeeds
Morgan Spurlock.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 16, 2017 06:00 am

Award-winning US documentary maker Morgan Spurlock stepped down from his production company on Thursday after saying he had engaged in sexual misconduct.

The 47-year-old Super Size Me director posted a message through Twitter on Wednesday saying he had in the past been accused of rape, settled a sexual harassment lawsuit, been unfaithful to wives and girlfriends and made sexist remarks in his workplace.

"As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realisation of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder, 'Who will be next?'. I wonder, 'When will they come for me?'

"I have come to understand after months of these revelations that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem," he wrote.

In a statement issued on Thursday by production company Warrior Poets, which he co-founded in 2004, partners Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin said: "Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately."

Spurlock added: "By recognising and openly admitting what I have done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we are at fault." - REUTERS

