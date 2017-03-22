Double the fun working with his wife and bikes

Dax Shepard loves directing his wife Kristen Bell.

The 42-year-old said in a separate interview: "I have helped her with so many auditions that we have developed this rapport where she trusts me.

"So she is probably my favourite actor to direct because she is always perfect on take one every single time."

Shepard also got the chance to work with his other great love on CHiPS.

A lifelong motorcycle fan, he amped up the action by including motocross-style stunts, road race stunts and drifting.

"I have not seen a motorcycle chase in a movie," he said. "I can't even remember the last time one was done. "

He joked: "The motorbike thing was a Machiavellian strategy on my part, because (Michael Pena) is such a significantly better actor than me. I thought, 'Okay, if I am blowing him away on the motorcycle, then the scales get righted a little bit.'"

On his directing philosophy, he said: "I make a speech at the beginning which is, 'I am going to try my hardest to make a great movie'.

"'But let's be honest, the majority of movies don't turn out great. So this experience better be wonderful because we can control that, we can be nice to one another'.

"'Everyone here is going to do their job wrong en route to getting it right. So to me it's much more about your life in the making of these things and it's not the poster hanging in your office'.

"'And then fingers crossed, you get lucky', and I feel like we got lucky. And I hope to have a whole career of continuing to get lucky." - MEHER TATNA