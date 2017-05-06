Dual stars for Russell, Hawn
Actor Kurt Russell had his long-time partner, actress Goldie Hawn, almost in tears on Thursday as the couple received dual stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a rare double ceremony.
"Goldie, to you, I owe my wonderful life," said Russell, 66, as he paid an emotional tribute to his partner of 33 years, reported AFP.
"Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you.
And all the stars in the sky or on the boulevard don't hold a candle to that.
There's no one else I'd rather be next to than Goldie Hawn."
Hawn, 71, said: "Can we just get married?
We've never had a celebration like this before."