Dunkirk tops US box office again

World War II epic Dunkirk topped the North American box office for the second straight weekend, industry data showed on Sunday.

Directed by Christopher Nolan (above), the critically acclaimed film took in another US$28.1 million (S$38.1 million) for a total of US$102.8 million since it debuted the previous weekend and became the first non-franchise film to top the charts this summer.

In second place with US$25.6 million was The Emoji Movie, an animated flick about a world inside a cell phone populated by emojis.

Falling from second place last week to third is raunchy comedy Girls Trip, which posted a haul of US$20 million and US$65.5 million in its first two weeks.