Dwayne Johnson receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
US actor Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 45-year-old recognised those who helped him in his career, including long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child.
Their two-year-old daughter Jasmine, was also at the ceremony, reported Reuters.
