Dwayne Johnson receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
PHOTO:AFP
Dec 15, 2017 06:00 am

US actor Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 45-year-old recognised those who helped him in his career, including long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child.

Their two-year-old daughter Jasmine, was also at the ceremony, reported Reuters.

