Dwyane Wade gives March For Our Lives $263k

Basketball star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, will give US$200,000 (S$263,000) to the March For Our Lives fund-raiser in support of the movement that has pushed for stronger gun control.

The movement began amid the fallout after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14.

Wade tweeted: "I am asking my NBA fam to join us in raising money to send kids from underserved communities to March."