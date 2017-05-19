EDM line-up for F1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts

The F1 concerts this year are going big on electronic dance music (EDM).

Popular Scottish DJ-producer Calvin Harris will close this year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, joining a star-studded concert line-up that already includes previously announced acts like The Chainsmokers, also an EDM act, Ariana Grande, Duran Duran and OneRepublic.

The F1 concert headliners will perform at the Padang Stage in the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 15 to 17, and Harris is set to play the third night.

Tickets for the 10th edition of the night race in Singapore start from $38 for single-day wheelchair accessible platforms, $78 for Zone 4 single-day walkabout with access to the Padang stage and $148 for single-day walkabouts with access to the performance stages in all four zones within the venue.