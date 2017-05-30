Extra security at Wonder Woman premiere

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot (left) and Lynda Carter, who played the original superheroine, at the premiere of the movie at the Pantages Theatre in LA.

The US premiere of superhero movie Wonder Woman went ahead with extra security in Los Angeles last week, after the cancellation of the film's London event due to the suicide bombing in Manchester, UK.

Bomb sniffer dogs were deployed and media and fans underwent extra bag checks for the open air red carpet at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre on Thursday, where the cast spoke of their regret at the Manchester pop concert bombing that killed 22 people.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the comic book superheroine, told reporters she was "familiar, unfortunately, with these types of events".

"I think it was a good idea not to do the premiere in London... As an Israeli, I can tell you we always say we need to celebrate life and life is stronger than anything and now we're trying to celebrate life, right? So it's mixed feelings but the show must go on, I guess."

Director Patty Jenkins said she was not concerned about cancelling the film's London premiere.

"All of our eyes are on the UK right now and we're heartbroken. It's not the time to celebrate anything and I'm only happy that we really did make a movie about love and trying to be better people.

"That's the message that needs to be out in the world right now, but it's not a time to celebrate anything else," Jenkins said.

The film, the first live action feature film built around the 1941 DC comic book character, also stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright. It opens here tomorrow. - REUTERS

Salazar's Revenge not so sweet

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revengesailed into first place at the box office over the weekend, but the story of the numbers is not one of swashbuckling heroics.

Johnny Depp's fifth outing as Jack Sparrow is looking at a four-day US holiday weekend sum of US$77 million (S$106 million). If not for international appeal, that would be a let-down for a movie riding on a US$230 million production budget.

The first-place finish also cannot cover up a serious case of franchise fatigue. Salazar's Revenge is the lowest opening for a Pirates movie apart from the original, which earned more than US$46 million in its first weekend.

The last Pirates movie, Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) pulled in US$90 million in its US opening weekend. - REUTERS

Cannes Palme d'Or win for The Square

Swedish satire The Square, a send-up of political correctness and the confused identity of the modern male, won the Palme d'Or top prize at the Cannes film festival on Sunday.

In a stunning upset, the nine-member jury, led by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and including Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Will Smith, awarded the trophy to director Ruben Ostlund. It was the first-ever Swedish winner.

In a 70th edition marked by raging debate over sexism in the movie industry, Sofia Coppola became only the second woman in history to win best director for her battle-of-the-sexes drama The Beguiled with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.