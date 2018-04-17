Fans start assembling for Avengers event at 2.50am

(From left) Mr Raymond Chan, who works in sales, dressed up as Doctor Strange while Mr Ong Chee Keong, a civil servant, went to the event as Captain America.

(From left) Avengers: Infinity War executive producer Trinh Tran, stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), as well as director Joe Russo.

For a day, Mr Raymond Chan, 40, stopped working in sales and became superhero Doctor Strange.

His friend, civil servant Ong Chee Keong, 35, suited up as Captain America, complete with an impressively shiny shield.

Both men took the day off work and were part of thousands of fans who queued for the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet at Marina Bay Sands yesterday.

The movie, the latest in the Marvel franchise, will bring together an unprecedented number of heroes to fight a supervillain called Thanos. It opens here on April 25.

Mr Chan and his friend started queueing at 2.50am, although registration began only at 7am.

WRISTBANDS

Fans had to register for wristbands to gain access - 4,000 for the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza venue and a few thousand more for the livestream at the event hall.

Mr Chan told The New Paper: "I am excited to meet the stars here today. I even grew my facial hair to match Doctor Strange's goatee."

Mr Ong added: "There is a lot of expectation from the fans because this film has been 10 years in the making."

Other fans, some from Indonesia and China, seemed to share their sentiments.

There was an atmosphere of excitement as they waited anxiously to meet Karen Gillan, 30, who plays Nebula; Benedict Cumberbatch, 41, who plays Doctor Strange; and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr, 53, who received the loudest screams.

Fans chanted "RDJ! RDJ!" as Downey signed autographs and took selfies with them.

The smiling and waving stars also took to the stage for a short question-and-answer segment with director Joe Russo and producer Trinh Tran.

When asked by emcees if any character could defeat Thanos, Russo said: "Not one character alone could. The whole point of the Avengers is that it is a team coming together despite their differences to overcome impossible odds."

However, Downey joked: "Because Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) is not in the poster, he is the only one who can defeat Thanos."

He continued to draw laughter from the crowd by saying that his "science bros" friendship with scientist Bruce Banner is over, now that he has Doctor Strange.

Russo ramped up the frenzy when he "unveiled" the yellow "soul stone", the last of the six Infinity Stones that Thanos is seeking.

Upon his revelation, a prism at the Marina Bay waterfront serving as the soul stone dramatically came to life, accompanied by a light and water show, to screams and loud applause.

Student Ferdy Nugraha, 17, flew in from Indonesia with his mother for the event.

He said: "It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the stars. I am also excited for the movie and to see Thanos in it."