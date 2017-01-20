Fassbender: Story moved me to my core

Michael Fassbender and Alcia Vikander in The Light Between Oceans

Michael Fassbender plays his most romantic role yet in The Light Between Oceans as Tom Sherbourne, a veteran of the Great War who tries to regain his peace of mind as a lighthouse keeper in a remote part of Western Australia.

Based on a bestselling novel by M.L. Stedman, the story tells of how Tom meets Isabel (Alicia Vikander), a woman from the town across the harbour.

Tom finds solace in Isabel's vivaciousness and they fall in love and get married.

They can't seem to start a family till fate intervenes.

"I read the script and I thought wow, this is a real-life story," said the German-Irish actor.

"A lot of people could identify with this. An ordinary hard-working couple trying to have a family... What happens with miscarriage after miscarriage, and what happens to them as a couple.

"I just felt like there's not so many human stories out there at the moment. I'm part of X-Men and all these superhero franchises, but here's a story about real people dealing with real life. It just moved me to my core."

Fassbender met Vikander, who is now his girlfriend, at the Toronto International Film Festival a few years ago.

DANCE FLOOR

"We met on the dance floor. I thought I was not a bad dancer until I saw her dancing with her friend, both of them ex-ballerinas. And then I felt like I had two left legs," he said, laughing.

Fassbender said of Vikander's talent: "I was really impressed by her, straight off the bat.

"I'm noticing this a lot about female actors. I find they're braver and more prepared to possibly fall flat on their face.

"There is a fierceness to her as a performer and an absolute focus and determination."

The Oscar-nominated actor thinks fatherhood is something he wants to experience.

"I think it's a natural instinct to want to have something that is part of you, just to watch that sort of grow.

"And have grandchildren perhaps. It's a tough one. There's a lot of responsibility."

Fassbender mused on loneliness in life, especially that of an actor forever on the road.

He said: "I suppose just from the way that I work, I'm alone a lot.

"If I'm prepping something, that's two months I'll be spending a lot of that time solitary, just reading the script.

"If it requires learning an accent, doing that. Getting familiar with the character. So a lot of the time I'm sort of a lonely character, I suppose. What do I do to deal with it?

"I work." - MEHER TATNA