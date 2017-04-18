Fast & Furious 8 breaks records in debut

Fast & Furious 8 made its debut in super-high gear over the three-day Easter weekend, taking in US$100.2 million (S$139.9 million) in North America and roaring to record global revenues of more than a half a billion dollars, industry analysts estimated.

The latest instalment of the action franchise starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron also did well in the rest of the world.

Led by China, which set a three-day record of US$190 million, the film brought in US$432.3 million in some 60 countries.

It was the No. 1 film everywhere, website BoxOfficeMojo.com reported.

It also took the top spot in Singapore, scoring the biggest four-day opening weekend box office this year. It grossed $3.97 million since last Thursday.

Fast & Furious 8's US$532.5 million global debut breaks the record of the US$529 million held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It also surpassed other box-office monsters, such as Jurassic World (US$524.9 million) and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (US$483.2 million).

For all its strong showing, Fast & Furious 8 earned nearly a third less in its first North American weekend than Fast & Furious 7, which drew US$147.2 million.