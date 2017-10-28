Feldman to make film to expose paedophile ring
Former US child star Corey Feldman, 46, is planning to make a documentary to expose a network of paedophiles in Hollywood.
In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Feldman said he was raising US$10 million (S$13.7 million) via crowdfunding for a documentary that will provide a "true depiction of child abuse" in the industry.
"Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them is still very powerful today."
He has long claimed his career was destroyed for campaigning against a paedophile ring that abused him as a child. - AFP