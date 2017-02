Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd had a heartwarming reunion recently to mark the 15th anniversary of The Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring (2001). Monaghan, aka Merry the hobbit, uploaded several silly Instagram photos, one of which was a recreation to the infamous Moria fight scene - but with the actors armed with cutlery.