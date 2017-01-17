Fey the Force be with you

Tina Fey, 46, played Princess Leia in a hologram version during Felicity Jones' monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Fey was asked by a bemused Jones whether she was a Star Wars princess, to which Fey replied no, and joked about the hologram.

Fey also gave Jones some advice on hosting, where she added a jab at President-elect Donald Trump.

"Does this show get reviewed?" asked Jones.

Fey replied: "Yes, way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it's sad and overrated... Yeah, the president! It's fine, no one cares."