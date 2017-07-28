Film production saves Britain's economy

Were it not for Tom Cruise and Mary Poppins, Britain's economy might not have gained any speed at all during a sluggish second quarter. The film industry was one of the few areas that rolled in the last quarter, according to official figures out on Wednesday.

It accounted for almost a quarter of all economic growth between April and last month - 0.07 percentage points of the 0.3 per cent growth over the period. Without it, Britain's growth rate would have been stuck at 0.2 per cent, the same as during the first quarter.