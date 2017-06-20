First-place finish for Cars 3 over Wonder Woman
Disney and Pixar's Cars 3 is the big winner at the US box office this weekend, speeding to US$53.5 million (S$74 million), putting it in first place.
That is a lower opening than Cars (US$60.1 million) and Cars 2 (US$66.1 million), but still enough to win the weekend.
The first two Cars movies combined have made more than US$435 million in the US and US$1 billion globally.
The Cars films are far from Disney and Pixar's highest earners, but Cars 3 is another example that even a decent opening for the duo is a victory in the big picture.
The movie, which opens here on Aug 31, comes from director Brian Fee, who was a storyboard artist on the first two Cars films, and Ratatouille and Wall-E.
The ensemble voice cast of Cars 3 includes Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington and Lea DeLaria.
Cars 3 bumps Wonder Woman out of first place, but the superhero movie is still going strong.
With US$40.7 million, the Warner Bros and DC Comics film is seeing another extremely low drop of 32 per cent from last weekend. - REUTERS