First-place finish for Cars 3 over Wonder Woman

Disney and Pixar's Cars 3 is the big winner at the US box office this weekend, speeding to US$53.5 million (S$74 million), putting it in first place.

That is a lower opening than Cars (US$60.1 million) and Cars 2 (US$66.1 million), but still enough to win the weekend.

The first two Cars movies combined have made more than US$435 million in the US and US$1 billion globally.

The Cars films are far from Disney and Pixar's highest earners, but Cars 3 is another example that even a decent opening for the duo is a victory in the big picture.

The movie, which opens here on Aug 31, comes from director Brian Fee, who was a storyboard artist on the first two Cars films, and Ratatouille and Wall-E.

The ensemble voice cast of Cars 3 includes Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington and Lea DeLaria.

Cars 3 bumps Wonder Woman out of first place, but the superhero movie is still going strong.