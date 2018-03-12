Firth’s wife reveals past with alleged stalker

LONDON: British actor Colin Firth's wife has revealed that she used to be involved with the Italian journalist she has accused of stalking her.

Firth, 57, and his wife of 20 years, Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli, 48, filed a complaint against Mr Marco Brancaccia last week, said Britain's The Times, citing Italian reports.

In a statement, the couple said: "A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate.

"During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend, Mr Brancaccia.

"The Firths have since reunited. Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented."

According to their complaint, Mr Brancaccia made threatening phone calls, e-mailed photos of Giuggioli to Firth and threatened to write articles about them in ANSA, the Italian news agency where he works, said Vanity Fair magazine.

The Italian police have seized his phone and computer and an investigation is under way.

Mr Brancaccia, 55, has denied stalking Giuggioli. He told The Times she made up the claims to cover up the relationship they had between 2015 and 2016.

"We were romantically involved. She wanted to leave Colin for me," he said.

"My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016 and an e-mail."

He added: "I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.

"In a year, she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."

Firth and Giuggioli have two sons together.