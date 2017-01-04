Fisher's daughter breaks silence

US actress Billie Lourd has finally spoken out about losing her mother and grandmother.

The 24-year-old daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds shared an old photo of the three of them on her Instagram on Monday.

She thanked fans for their support in the caption and said: "...There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba, and my one and only Momby."

Sia files for divorce

Looks like Sia will be entering the new year as a single woman.

Sia PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SIAMUSIC

On Dec 30, the 41-year-old Chandelier singer filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Erik Lang, citing "irreconcilable differences", after announcing their separation on Dec 7.

They told E! News in a joint statement: "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends."

Wolverine fans get special treat

Want a piece of Wolverine in your room? You have missed your chance.

Fans of the iconic Marvel character were treated to a custom and limited-edition postcard with a frame from the final trailer of the upcoming movie, Logan, on Dec 30.

Named 1974 Frames Of Logan, fans were able to sign up to receive one of the 1,974 postcards. Once they received it, they shared it on social media using the hashtag OneLastTime.

The film's star, Hugh Jackman, also promoted it on his Twitter account, where it generated a lot of hype.

Logan premieres on March 2.