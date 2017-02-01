Five facts about Ruby Rose

BREAKOUT MOMENT

Born Ruby Rose Langenheim, this Australian rising star became an overnight sensation in the US in 2015 when she debuted as inmate Stella Carlin in Season 3 of Netflix hit series, Orange Is The New Black.

JANE OF ALL TRADES

Rose, 30, began her career as a model after winning second place in a model search for Australian teen magazine, Girlfriend, in 2002.

She later became an MTV VJ in Australia in 2008.

Rose also dabbled in fashion design, collaborating with Australian label Milk And Honey to produce a capsule fashion line.

She is also the face of Urban Decay, a US cosmetics brand.

GOOD YEAR

Moviegoers will be seeing a lot of this gender-fluid actress. She played the cool sniper Adele Wolff in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, now showing in cinemas.

She can be seen alongside Milla Jovovich as Abigail, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which opens here tomorrow.

She will be kicking butt again in John Wick: Chapter 2, which stars Keanu Reeves and opens here on Feb 16.

After that, she will put her vocal talent to good use, joining Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld in Pitch Perfect 3, which is scheduled for a year-end release.

STRONG WOMEN WANTED

Rose is carving out a resume full of femme fatale roles.

To be able to share the big screen with Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was "an honour".

"We had a female protagonist, a strong woman, that was going around kicking butt and didn't have a guy," said Rose to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I grew up really being inspired by her."

In another interview, Rose praised Jovovich, who is "so much like her character Alice".

"In real life, Milla's an independent, strong and inspiring woman, and I think that's got to be a huge reason why people really love the franchise."

PUSHING BOUNDARIES

The heavily tattooed actress, who got buff training alongside Diesel in preparation for her xXx role, is not planning to get typecast, telling News.com.au that comedies and dramas are on the horizon.

"I would really love to sink my teeth into a serious drama and surprise people and have them go, 'Oh wow, I didn't know she could do that', and also push my boundaries a lot further as well.

"Each character I play is getting further and further into different characteristics.

"I think staying in just one genre could be quite stifling."