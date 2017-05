(From left) Franz Stahl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters.

US rock band the Foo Fighters are returning to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Aug 26.

They last played here in 1996.

Tickets go on sale from May 23 at 10am via Sports Hub Tix, and are priced at $128, $168, $198 and $238.