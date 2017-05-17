Foo Fighters to perform in S'pore after 20 years

US rock band the Foo Fighters are returning to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Aug 26. They last played here in 1996. Tickets go on sale from May 23 at 10am via Sports Hub Tix, and are priced at $128, $168, $198 and $238. Tickets will also be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and all SingPost outlets. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Turner and mm2 to co-produce 5 films over next 3 years

Singapore-based company mm2 Entertainment will be co-producing five films with media conglomerate Turner Asia Pacific over the next three years.

According to a press release, the films will be produced with a "multi-million dollar budget".

Under the new deal, the first release will be Wonder Boy, a biopic starring local singer Benjamin Kheng in the role of singer-songwriter Dick Lee. Directed by Lee and Daniel Yam, the film opens here on Aug 3.

Two other family-oriented films and two films by local box-office king Jack Neo are also in the works under the deal.

Mr Chang Long Jong, chief executive of mm2 Asia, said in a statement that it looked forward to co-producing films through this "landmark collaboration".

He added the company will continue to "forge more such win-win relationships in the future".

This marks Turner Asia Pacific's first foray into film production in South-east Asia, while mm2 is a long-time producer of home-grown films such as Neo's hit Ah Boys To Men films, as well as horror flicks 23:59 (2011) and Ghost Child (2013). - THE STRAITS TIMES

Katy Perry unveils new album, announces tour

Katy Perry says her new album, Witness, reflects her life in her 30s. PHOTO: AFP

Pop superstar Katy Perry on Monday announced a new album and tour, promising a more mature and reflective side after taking time off.

The 32-year-old singer said on Twitter that Witness, her first album since 2013's mega-hit Prism, would come out on June 9. She also announced an extensive North America tour to begin on Sept 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and will end on Feb 5 next year in Vancouver.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly which was published last week, Perry - born as Katheryn Hudson to a conservative Christian family in California - said the album reflected her life in her 30s after closing out her 20s.

"I built up Katy Perry and she was so fun. I still am Katy Perry and I love her so much but, at the core, I'm Katheryn Hudson and that's being revealed as I embrace who I really am," she said.