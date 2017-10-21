French model is first transgender Playmate

Men's magazine Playboy has featured its first transgender Playmate centrefold in its November issue, a move the model hopes will pave the way for "all women - trans or otherwise".

Ines Rau, a French model who was featured nude in a 2014 issue of Playboy and has worked with Balmain and Vogue Italia, is the first transgender model to appear as a centrefold in the magazine's 64-year history.