'Fun to be part of Guardians sequel'

For actor Kurt Russell, the decision to join the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was an easy one.

"After I read the script, I watched the first movie," said the 66-year-old.

"I remember six minutes into the movie, Chris Pratt is walking along. Then the music starts up, and he kicks off one of those alien rats... And I immediately liked the movie. I liked the atmosphere. And I liked his character.

"I began to see things that reminded me of characters I've played in the past.

"Then as I watched it unfold, I got it. I read the script again and began to understand what was being asked.

"I thought it was going to be an interesting project. There was a father-son relationship that I thought was relatable, and that 20, 30 or even 40 years from now will sustain more than just the entertainment value of what the viewer is watching."

Russell, plays Ego, father to Peter Quill (Pratt) in the film. He said working with writer-director James Gunn had distinct advantages.

"It is always fun when you're working with somebody who is the writer of it, who understands it better than anyone ever will," he said. "I have been fortunate, as I have had many opportunities to do that with directors, writers, film-makers creating their stories.

"James is that guy. You can always ask. You can always question... The reason you can do it comfortably is because he is the father of it. It is his baby. And it is fun to be a part of the world that James is creating. It is really cool."

