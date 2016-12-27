Gal Gadot looking to Wonderful 2017

Gal Gadot (above), who played Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, will reprise her role in a solo Wonder Woman film and a Justice League flick.

Gal Gadot is beautiful on-screen and off it.

I am talking to the statuesque beauty, Miss Israel 2004, veteran of the Israeli army, and Wonder Woman herself.

The past year has been good to Gadot, thanks to her successful portrayal of the Amazonian superheroine in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Now, all eyes are on this 31-year-old as she gears up for her solo titular Wonder Woman movie, which will open here on June 1 next year. There is also the Justice League flick next November.

"The prep for Wonder Woman was so intensive. I never imagined how physical it would get," said Gadot.

"I had five or six months of doing horse galloping, sword fighting and jumping off crazy things, martial arts, and a lot of weights, because I needed to gain some weight.

"I shot Wonder Woman from November through May. And then in May I started to shoot Justice League. I felt like I was spit out of a tornado. I cannot believe I finished all of these movies. It has been a great, great ride so far."

HUGE CAST

But working on Wonder Woman and Justice League could not be more different.

"Justice League was huge - it was with a huge cast. You have Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Jeremy Irons, Amy Adams and Henry Cavill. It was an ensemble and it was all of us going for a mission together.

"On Wonder Woman, the vibe was more intimate. We told a smaller story. We told only one character's story - we told Diana's (Prince, Wonder Woman's civilian identity) story.

"It was one of the best experiences I have ever had as an actress and a human."

But family comes first for the mother of a five-year-old girl.

Gadot, who is currently expecting, is also developing a couple of projects with her Israeli real estate developer husband of eight years.

"We are developing a few projects together. Some of them deal with the Holocaust, and some are life stories we got about some very special women.

"My husband and I knew that this year was going to be the busiest year I ever had and we came prepared and ready.

"We figured that we are a gypsy family - we travel all the time. I cannot expect someone who is such a successful businessman like my husband to quit the whole thing and come with me. So we merge and we find our way."

Being Wonder Woman also meant that Gadot has become a role model for many young girls, including her daughter.

"I am teaching my daughter to love herself, to have good self-esteem, to respect other people and respect herself.

"I am not saying look in the mirror and say I am a queen. No. I am just saying to be proud of who you are, and have a strong personality and have a strong character, and be warm to the world and loving."

A common misconception people have of Gadot is that she fought for the Israeli army.

"I never fought on the field. I was a combat instructor. I was working in a gym, training and keeping the soldiers in good shape.

"The only thing that helped me was the fact that I was very physical and active. Two years later, when I did some acting for Fast and Furious and all the other movies, I was physical and confident in the way I move."

Gadot chose to live in Tel Aviv, Israel, because she loves her country.

"Ideally, I would love to have all the people live together in peace.

"When my parents went to the army, they were hoping that the next generation would not have to go to the army because we will have peace," she said.

"I feel the same way my parents felt. I know that at the end of the day, the majority of the people want to live in peace and in co-exist.

"We are all alike and we all have the same dreams. We all want our children to have the best education and to be healthy and to have a good life. And I wish this to everyone."