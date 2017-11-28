Gangnam Style hits 3 billion views
Five years on, viewers still cannot get enough of South Korean singer Psy's global hit Gangnam Style.
On Sunday, the video - released in July 2012 - topped three billion views on YouTube.
It is the third video to achieve that feat. The first was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, followed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again.
Despacito has since gone on to make history as the first video with four billion views. - THE KOREAN HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
