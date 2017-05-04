Garage boss spends $100,000 dressing up as Kylo Ren

How far would you go for a movie you love?

Mr Alex Adam Low felt such a deep connection to Kylo Ren, the main antagonist in the 2015 Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens that he started customising his own Kylo Ren costumes.

Mr Low said he related to the former Jedi trainee specifically as he, too, is "temperamental".

"Kylo Ren is an insane character and has this attitude where he doesn't care who you are and will do things as he likes... I feel I can relate to that well."

Mr Low visited Puzzlewood with his wife Angela, 34, and his youngest son, two, last year. The ancient forest and tourist attraction in the Forest of Dean, England, was one of the filming locations for The Force Awakens.

A fan of Star Wars after he watched Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), Mr Low has spent about $100,000 on at least five Kylo Ren costumes, various Star Wars figurines, movie props and other collectibles.

The director of MTE Garage, a full car servicing company, started assembling his own Kylo Ren costumes two years ago.

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon, so I missed out on a lot as a child when I saw other kids playing with their Star Wars toys while I had none," said the father-of-three, who is in his late 40s. "(Now) I go all out to fulfil my childhood dream."

He sources his costumes from France, Germany and the United States, but he doesn't buy them whole. He buys different parts and assembles them.

Mr Low is particular about his costumes, right down to details such as the type of zip used, length and material. He even places insoles in his costume boots so he would be the same height as US actor Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren.

Mr Low also designed his office to look like the Imperial Death Star battle station. And he takes part in "trooping" when he travels to Europe and Hong Kong for Star Wars celebrations.

Mr Low will be dressed up as Kylo Ren at the three-day Star Wars Day: May The 4th Be With You Festival, which kicks off at Gardens by the Bay today.

Said Mr Low: "One reason why I dress up is because I love performing in my costume, and it makes me happy seeing the kids' reactions."