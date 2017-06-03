Garner refutes People magazine story

US actress Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life after her split from actor Ben Affleck.

The actress, who filed for divorce in April nearly two years after the A-list Hollywood couple first broke up, took the rare step of distancing herself from a People magazine cover story that speculated about when she might start dating again.

Garner and Affleck's split after a 10-year marriage has been one of the most talked-about Hollywood break-ups.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Garner said she wanted to set the record straight about any suggestions that the People magazine June 12 issue story came from her.

"I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorise this article," Garner, 45, wrote.

She added that it was "not unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant - with twins! - (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore.

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so... I wanted to set the record straight.

"For what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," she wrote.

Affleck, 45, announced in March that he had been in rehab for alcohol addiction and thanked Garner for her support. A month later they filed for divorce, which has not been finalised.

People magazine said in a statement on Thursday that it "covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful.