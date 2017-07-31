George Clooney vows to sue French magazine

George Clooney said he would take legal action against a French magazine that published the first photos of his newborn twins.

The Hollywood actor said photographers from Voici magazine "scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home".

Clooney said in a statement that the photographers and the magazine "will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Clooney and his humanitarian lawyer wife Amal announced the arrival of the twins - a boy and a girl called Alexander and Ella - last month but have given no details, photos or interviews about them.