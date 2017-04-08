Get Out leads MTV Award nominations

Hit movie Get Out, the horror comedy with a racial twist, led nominations on Thursday for the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a list that dispenses with gender classifications.

It also pits films, and TV and streaming shows against each other.

Get Out, written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele, earned six nominations, including for Movie of the Year, Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, Best Villain and a new category called Best Fight Against the System.

Previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, the youth-orientated network known for its irreverent awards shows widened the categories of its annual show to include TV for the first time. This year's show will air live from Los Angeles on May 7. It will be hosted by actor-comedian Adam DeVine.