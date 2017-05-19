Bang Bang X Moet Present: Soulja Boy Exclusive Showcase

The Grammy-nominated entertainer and entrepreneur's self-published single Crank That (Soulja Boy) reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2007.

WHERE: Bang Bang, The Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm ADMISSION: $50 (advance purchase includes a drink); no drink included for purchases at the door INFO: Tickets from souljaboyxbangbang.peatix.com

Wang Jing Serenade Teresa Teng Greatest Hits

The Teresa Teng imitator, winner of the 2008 Teresa Teng singing competition, will perform hit songs by the late Taiwanese pop singer.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: May 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $52 to $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

My Music Journey 2017: Eric Moo In Concert

A pioneer of the xinyao movement, award-winning Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo started his musical journey in school in Singapore where he formed his first band, Subway Band. He will sing his hits through the years.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: May 27, 7pm ADMISSION: $78 to $168 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Pentagon First Showcase In Singapore

This South Korean boy group comprise 10 members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, E'Dawn, Shinwon, Yan An, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 3, 8pm ADMISSION: $172 & $212 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

A-mei Utopia 2.0 Carnival World Tour Singapore

To commemorate two decades in the music industry, the Taiwanese Mandopop superstar promises a more intimate musical experience.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 9 & 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $288 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Bii With You Live In Singapore

The Korean-Taiwanese heart-throb returns to Singapore with his only music showcase this year.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: June 17, 8pm ADMISSION: $82 to $182 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Banks - Live In Singapore

The American alternative R&B star worked with producers such as Tim Anderson and Sohn for her sophomore record, The Altar. This is her first headline concert in Singapore.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: July 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 (standard), $120 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Midnight Oil The Great Circle 2017

This world tour will see the Australian rock band's classic line-up literally circle the planet for six months, starting and ending with gigs in Sydney.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 16, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 to $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Race For Relief

This non-competitive 5km run aims to raise funds to help bring humanitarian relief to East Africa by meeting the health, nutrition, child protection, livelihood, shelter, education and water and sanitation needs of the people in the area.

WHERE: Stadium Riverside Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: July 15, 5pm ADMISSION: $68 (standard), $136 to $340 (teams of two to five) INFO: Register at www.worldvision.org.sg/raceforrelief by June 16

Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer

This will feature 10km and 15km competitive runs and a 5km fun run. It aims to raise funds for cancer treatment subsidies, welfare assistance, cancer rehabilitation, hospice care, cancer screenings, research, public education and cancer support group initiatives.

WHERE: Angsana Green, East Coast Park MRT: Dakota WHEN: July 30, 7am ADMISSION: Loyalty rate for 2013 - 2016 participants: $38 (5km), $45 (10km), $48 (15km); early bird till June 11: $42 (5km), $49 (10km), $53 (15km); from June 12 to July 9: $47 (5km), $54 (10km), $59 (15km); early bird for students till June 11: $29 (5km), $32 (10km), $33 (15km); student rate from June 12 to July 9: $33 (5km), $36 (10km), $37 (15km) INFO: Register at www.raceagainstcancer.org.sg by July 9

SPORTS

Gillette Salutes The NSman In You Mega Roadshow

Participants of this military-inspired obstacle course held in celebration of 50 years of national service must race against the clock - from scaling a warped wall to swinging from bar to bar to leaping across platforms. The first 150 participants will win a pair of movie ticket vouchers.

WHERE: Outdoor Front Plaza, Level 1 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 5pm to 9pm; tomorrow & Sun, 11am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/GilletteSingapore

Official International Rugby Test Match - Italy Vs Scotland

Italy and Scotland go head to head in the first official test match in South-east Asia. Led by Sergio Parisse, Italy will be looking to avenge their most recent defeat at the hands of Scotland, who are led by Greig Laidlaw.

WHERE: National Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $1 to $80 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

Dyslexia Awareness Talk

Find out more about how dyslexia affects a child's literacy development and how parents and educators can work together with the child to overcome this challenge. This talk is conducted by a speaker from the Dyslexia Association of Singapore.

WHERE: Activity Room, Choa Chu Kang Public Library, 04-01/02 Lot One Shoppers' Mall, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 MRT: Choa Chu Kang WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Seminar: Alternatives To Autocracy: A New Paradigm For Malaysia

Last year was a watershed year for politics, which matters for Malaysia as there is a risk that extremist political stances and demagogues could enjoy mainstream success. It can also be argued that tensions in Malaysia's polity are fundamentally economic in nature. The speaker is Malaysian politician Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 10am to 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Monday.

HDB Heartland Talk - Buying Your First Home

Find out the HDB housing options for first-timers, learn to use CPF savings for housing, get tips on how to engage a property agent and know more about housing and renovation loans.

WHERE: HDB Auditorium, Basement 1 HDB Hub, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: May 27, 2pm to 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.hdb.gov.sg/heartlandtalks by Thursday

Librarian's World - Thinker, Trainer: Confessions Of A Digital Librarian

Find out what makes librarians tick as they share highlights of their work from the collections of the National Library in this series of monthly talks. This month's speaker is Mr Damien Wang, a digital engagement librarian.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: May 30, 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

The Lion City Youth Jazz Festival Workshop Series

Award-winning saxophonist, jazz master and composer Benny Golson, international mentor and trumpeter Alex Sipiagin and international mentor and trombonist Eijiro Nakagawa will spearhead these workshops to enhance and broaden the appreciation for jazz in Singapore. Part of the Lion City Youth Jazz Festival.

WHERE: Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Mon to May 26, 5.30pm to 6.30pm ADMISSION: $15 (one workshop), $25 (two workshops), $30 (all workshops) INFO: Register at jazzassociationsg-workshops.peatix.com

Developing The Perfect Crime Novel

Learn the elements required for writing a crime novel, the different genres and what makes the best characters, among other things, at this workshop.

WHERE: Classroom 211, Level 2 YMCA Education Centre, 1 Orchard Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: June 17, 9.30am to 5.30pm ADMISSION: $93.50 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

FESTIVALS

Singapore Coffee Festival

Highlights this year will include barista competitions, coffee workshops and demonstrations, local music acts curated by Straits Times Sessions and live art performances. The Straits Times journalists will host chats with cafe owners, entrepreneurs and CEOs, while Life editor and veteran food critic Tan Hsueh Yun will present Posh Nosh by Hsueh - an exclusive dining experience featuring the most delectable picks from the festival.

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Aug 4 - 6, 10am - 3.30pm & 4.30pm - 10pm ADMISSION: Early bird till June 4: $17 (standard), $15 (The Straits Times subscribers with promo code or DBS/POSB cardholders); June 5 - Aug 6: $22 (standard), $18 (The Straits Times subscribers with promo code or DBS/POSB cardholders); group tickets of four or more: $15; each day is divided into two sessions & tickets are sold per session INFO: Tickets from sgcoffeefestival.com.sg