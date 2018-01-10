Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to TV producer Brad Falchuk

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday announced her engagement to US TV producer Brad Falchuk, saying she had decided to give marriage a second shot.

Paltrow, 45, who famously described her 2014 separation from Coldplay rocker Chris Martin as a "conscious uncoupling", confirmed the engagement in an interview for the latest edition of her lifestyle magazine Goop.

"I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it (marriage) a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy," said the mother of two.