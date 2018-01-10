Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to TV producer Brad Falchuk
US actress Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday announced her engagement to US TV producer Brad Falchuk, saying she had decided to give marriage a second shot.
Paltrow, 45, who famously described her 2014 separation from Coldplay rocker Chris Martin as a "conscious uncoupling", confirmed the engagement in an interview for the latest edition of her lifestyle magazine Goop.
"I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it (marriage) a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy," said the mother of two.
Paltrow and Falchuk, 46, have been dating for about two years. The couple posed for the cover of the magazine with his arms wrapped around her. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now