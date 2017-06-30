Halle Berry: Oscar win is 'meaningless'
Halle Berry, the first and only black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, said her 2002 win turned out to be meaningless, and Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez warned she may quit the action movie franchise unless film-makers "show some love for women".
Their comments proved a reality check for women in Hollywood on Wednesday, even as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it invited 298 more women to join its ranks in a bid to improve diversity at the organisation behind the Oscars.
In an interview released on Tuesday, Berry said she reached that conclusion last year when all 20 of the Oscar acting nominees were white. - REUTERS