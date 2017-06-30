Halle Berry: Oscar win is 'meaningless'

Halle Berry, the first and only black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, said her 2002 win turned out to be meaningless, and Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez warned she may quit the action movie franchise unless film-makers "show some love for women".

Their comments proved a reality check for women in Hollywood on Wednesday, even as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it invited 298 more women to join its ranks in a bid to improve diversity at the organisation behind the Oscars.