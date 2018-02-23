Hamill to present Oscar award, receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill - Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars saga - will present an Oscar at the Academy Awards before getting his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hamill will attend the Oscars on March 4, four days before he is honoured personally with a star.

The actor, 66, joked on Twitter: "Note to self: 1) Talk fast enough so the orchestra doesn't try to play me off. 2) No 'R2-Me Too' jokes. 3) After opening the envelope, don't say La La Land."

The last quip references last year's unprecedented Best Picture mix-up, when that movie was read out instead of real winner Moonlight.

Other presenters on the big day at the Dolby Theatre include Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.