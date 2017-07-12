Hanks to receive history award

For his work in films reflecting US history such as Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13 and Bridge Of Spies, US actor Tom Hanks has won this year's Records of Achievement Award, the National Archives Foundation said on Monday.

Hanks, 61, will receive the honour, given to individuals who bring a broad awareness of US history through their work, at an Oct 21 event at the National Archives Museum in Washington, the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

"As a dive into archives of almost any kind is, to me, a swim in the finest of waters, I am dazzled to be a part of this event," said Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, who last year was one of 21 people awarded the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest US civilian honour.