Harrelson joins cast of Star Wars film

Actor Woody Harrelson will be heading to a galaxy far, far away for his next movie - he will be in the second anthology Star Wars film focused on a young Han Solo.

Lucasfilm said in a statement that the 55-year-old Oscar-nominated actor will join Alden Ehrenreich, who will play the younger version of the smuggler and space pirate.

The cast will also include Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke in an undisclosed role.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," said the directors of the film, which is due for release next year.

"His ability to find both humour and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique."

The Hunger Games actor told Mashable that he would be playing a "mentor to Han, but I'm also a bit of a criminal". - AFP