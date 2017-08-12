Harris is highest-paid DJ for fifth consecutive year

Scottish musician Calvin Harris ruled Forbes' annual list of electronic cash kings earlier this week as he was named the highest-paid DJ for the fifth consecutive year, outpacing Dutch DJ Tiesto and newcomers The Chainsmokers.

Harris, 33, brought in US$48.5 million (S$66.1 million) between June last year and June this year, with earnings from residencies in Las Vegas, festival performances and producing hits such as his latest track, Feels, with Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Tiesto, who topped the list in 2012, earned US$39 million, while The Chainsmokers earned US$38 million, bolstered by the success of pop hits Closer with Halsey and Something Just Like This with Coldplay.