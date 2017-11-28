Harry to marry US actress Markle

Britain's Prince Harry will marry US actress Meghan Markle early next year, Clarence House announced yesterday.

"The wedding will take place in Spring 2018," said the official statement.

The couple became engaged in London earlier this month, his office said, adding that Prince Harry, 33, had informed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and close members of the royal family and had sought the blessing of Markle's parents.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," the monarch's official Twitter page said.

The pair will live at Nottingham Cottage in London's Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, live with their two children.

Speculation has been rife that Prince Harry was about to propose to his 36-year-old girlfriend, best known for her role in the hit television show Suits.

Markle's parents, Mr Thomas Markle and Madam Doria Ragland, said they are "incredibly happy" and wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness".

"Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person," they said.

"To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents."