Harry Potter play going to New York

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, the award-winning London play about the fictional boy wizard as a grown father of three, will open in New York in spring next year.

The show, which first opened in London in July last year, will make its official Broadway debut on April 22 next year at the Lyric Theatre, which is currently under renovation in preparation for the North American premiere, producers of the London show said on Thursday.

Preview performances and casting will be announced in the coming months, and tickets for the New York production will go on sale in autumn, they added.

English screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne wrote the two-part production based on an original story co-written by Harry Potter creator J. K. Rowling and the play's director, John Tiffany.

Set 19 years after the events of Rowling's seventh and final book in the Harry Potter series - Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - the play features Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.

He has now grown up, like many of his fans, and has three children with his wife, Ginny Weasley, the sister of his best friend, Ron.

He still has his trademark round-rimmed glasses and the scar on his head - a permanent reminder of his nemesis Lord Voldemort - and must now help his youngest son, Albus, confront the family's dark past.