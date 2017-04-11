Harry Potter play sets record at Olivier Awards

Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle won Olivier Awards for their supporting roles in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, a stage adaptation of J.K. Rowling's fantastical world of witches and wizards, cast a magical spell at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping nine wins at Britain's big night for theatre.

The critically-acclaimed production, which opened last year in London's West End, went in with 11 nominations.

Its victorious haul made it "the most decorated production in the ceremony's history", awards organisers said.

ADULTHOOD

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series, the play follows Rowling's young boy wizard and friends Ron and Hermione into adulthood.

It took best new play, best actor, best supporting actor and supporting actress as well as best director.