Harvey Weinstein kicked out of Producers Guild permanently

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) banned disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for life on Monday, vowing that sexual harassment would no longer be tolerated within its ranks.

New accusations of sexual assault have continued to pour in since investigations in The New York Times and New Yorker three weeks ago exposed the tycoon as a relentless sexual predator.

"In light of Mr Weinstein's widely reported behaviour, - with new reports continuing to surface even now - the Producers Guild's national board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership," it said in a statement.