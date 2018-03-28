HK actor Anthony Wong finds half-brothers
Veteran Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong met two half-brothers he never knew he had, thanks to a BBC report.
BBC shared a video of the meeting online yesterday. In it, Wong, 56, speaks emotionally about meeting his twin 74-year-old siblings, Australia-based John and David Perry.
He said: "I thought, 'How on earth did this happen? Amazing, impossible, a miracle.'"
Wong in February told BBC China about wanting to reconnect with his father, a former British Hong Kong government official. He was four when his father left the family home.
The report led to the Perrys, who had never heard about their late father's other family. The Perrys met Wong in Hong Kong on March 20. - THE STRAITS TIMES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now