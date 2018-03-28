HK actor Anthony Wong finds half-brothers

(From left) Anthony Wong met his half-brothers, Mr David and Mr John Perry.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong met two half-brothers he never knew he had, thanks to a BBC report.

BBC shared a video of the meeting online yesterday. In it, Wong, 56, speaks emotionally about meeting his twin 74-year-old siblings, Australia-based John and David Perry.

He said: "I thought, 'How on earth did this happen? Amazing, impossible, a miracle.'"

Wong in February told BBC China about wanting to reconnect with his father, a former British Hong Kong government official. He was four when his father left the family home.