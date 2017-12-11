Hoffman accused of sexual abuse by former co-star

Dustin Hoffman was accused on Friday of repeatedly molesting an actress who worked with him in the 1980s, the second allegation to hit the 80-year-old acting legend.

Kathryn Rossetter, who starred alongside the Oscar-winning US actor in a 1983 to 1985 Broadway production of Death Of A Salesman, made the allegation in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

All had begun well after Hoffman helped her get the role, her first on Broadway. He even introduced her to his wife, she said.

But things quickly turned into "a horrific, demoralising and abusive experience at the hands (literally) of one of my acting idols".

Once during a performance in Chicago, "I felt his hand up under my slip on the inside of my thighs," the start of abuse that happened at "almost every show", she said.